CAUGHT ON CAMERA: St. Johns County deputy ruffles feathers at traffic stop

A St. Johns County deputy got more than he bargained for at a traffic stop last month.

Deputy Carson pulled over a car in Vermont Heights.

The driver wasn’t angry, but a neighborhood turkey certainly was.

The turkey’s feathers were ruffled. It kept interrupting Deputy Carson as he tried to do his job. It was caught on the deputy’s body-worn camera.

After a few good shoos, the turkey left him alone.

Deputy Carson and the turkey went about their day, free of any more “foul” play.

