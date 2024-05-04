Caught on camera: Credit cards stolen from unlocked vehicle in Parker

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County deputies are searching for two suspects they said stole credit cards from an unlocked truck and then used them at a store hours later.

Scott Baker, the victim, told FOX31 the whole encounter took less than two minutes. Deputies obtained surveillance photos of the suspects in one of the stores and hope someone can identify the two women responsible.

It’s still hard for Baker to bring himself to watch the surveillance video of two women ransacking and taking personal items out of his truck.

“Oh, I just felt violated, you know. I just felt someone is in my truck, that’s my personal space, that’s my office, my work office, and I just felt mad,” he said.

The theft happened around 2 a.m. on April 14 in the Parker area, near Stonegate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue.

The two-minute video shows a woman in a burgundy sweatshirt using a flashlight and digging for tools in the back of the truck. That was before a second woman dressed in all black went through the inside of the truck and took more than $100 in cash, personal items and his wallet filled with credit cards.

“It was about 8 o’clock. I got a phone call from my boss saying my card was used at Target and asked me if I tried to do any charges. I said no,” Baker said. “We kind of left it alone, because at least once a year, one of the employees gets their cards hacked or stolen or something and charges get put on there. I didn’t think anything of it until 10 minutes later. My neighbor shoots me a text and says, hey, you have marking paint cans outside your truck. I said, oh no. I went running out to my truck, and I look into my truck and it’s ransacked and my wallet is gone. Then the tools in my truck, gone. So I just called the sheriff’s office.”

Neighbors in the area captured the two going to other vehicles and trying to take their belongings.

“She also went into my other neighbor’s son’s car, but he didn’t have anything in there. And then she made her way over this way to my truck,” Baker said. “Unfortunately, the one night I didn’t lock it. They didn’t care one bit that there was a camera.”

About six hours later, the two allegedly went to Target, racking up hundreds of dollars of makeup and clothes on the cards.

“All together it was just over $800,” Baker said.

Images show the two inside Home Depot moments later. According to Douglas County deputies, the women were trying to make purchases with the stolen cards.

“Disappointed in myself for not making sure my truck was locked,” Baker said. “Just feels dirty. You feel violated.”

‘We’re going to look for you’

He hopes the people responsible will be held accountable. He has this message for the duo.

“We’re not going to give up. We’re going to look for you. We’ve got you on camera. Other neighborhoods know about it,” Baker said.

Baker also wants to send this reminder to neighbors.

“It doesn’t matter where you live. Lock your doors, take everything out your car and take it inside,” Baker said. “The feeling you have after someone has been through your car, it’s not great. It’s not anything I want anyone to feel.”

Anyone with information on the suspects or their whereabouts is urged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 660-7505.

