Caught on camera: Another truck got stuck in Boston’s Sumner Tunnel. What gives?

Another truck got stuck inside Boston’s Sumner Tunnel on Tuesday morning, marking the seventh incident involving an oversized vehicle in recent weeks.

It took more than an hour for MassDOT crews to pull the truck out of the tunnel, causing lengthy delays for drivers.

The string of incidents involving stuck trucks comes after the state spent more than $160 million on renovations last year. Another monthlong shutdown of the Sumner Tunnel is coming this summer.

So what gives? The Massachusetts Trucking Association says there has been a rise in overheight trucks getting stuck in the tunnel so far in 2024:

21 stuck trucks so far in 2024

32 stuck trucks in 2023

31 stuck trucks in 2022

MassDOT told Boston 25 News that there were no changes in the tunnel’s height during last summer’s construction.

Warning signs are posted at the entrance to the tunnel but truck drivers seem to be ignoring them, officials noted.

