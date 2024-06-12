Cattlegrowers meet in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO – The New Mexico Cattlegrowers Association met Sunday through Tuesday, June 9-11, at the Ruidoso Convention Center for its annual mid-year meeting, in conjunction with the New Mexico Wool Growers Inc.

The event with a slate full of seminars, subgroup meetings, key speakers from throughout the state and region, and more than 40 vendors also featured a joint awards dinner and dance.

At the dinner, the Rural Roots endowment of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico presented checks of $15,000 to the NMCGA and $7,500 to NMWGI.

New Mexico Wool Growers Inc. President Antonio Manzanares presents the 2024 Sheepman of the Year Award to Bronson Corn.

The Sheepman of the Year Award was presented to Bronson Corn, also the current NMCGA president.

Monday’s policy and legislative priority session covered dozens of critical issues facing New Mexico’s farming and ranching industry and featured four current New Mexico state legislators.

NMCGA president-elect Tom Paterson moderated the policy session, which included results from an in-depth survey of members regarding their most important concerns.

“You all really went to bat on this survey,” Paterson said.

Responses included such topics as range and pasture issues, production, costs of production, roads, rural healthcare, education and more.

Some of the topics literally got into the weeds, such as battling invasive plants and noxious weeds. Others were universal concerns, such as how to get access to veterinarians when the number of doctors practicing in the state has reduced and the needs are so geographically distant and remote. Human healthcare in rural areas is of equal concern for essentially the same reasons.

One concerned rancher worried about a proposed bill in the state legislature to add a 40-80 cents per gallon tax on diesel gasoline, a measure that could cripple many already operating on tight margins.

“Two things continually popped out,” Paterson said of the survey responses. “Healthcare and education.

“Near the end of the legislative session, Senator (Gregg) Schmedes (Dist. 19) gave a passionate speech on tort reform and how it drives doctors out of New Mexico,” Paterson said.

Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell has served District 58 since 2005, and will move into the Senate in January, having won the primary for District 32. She was in attendance and brought up another issue: feral horses.

“They are not wild, they’re feral, and what about the damage they do to our properties?” Spence Ezzell asked.

Rep. Gail Armstrong of District 49 gave an illustration of one difference between childhood education in urban versus rural New Mexico, where someone who lives 40 miles away can be considered a neighbor.

As legislators discussed a possible mandate of requiring students to be in school 180 days, Armstrong pointed out what that means for children who have to spend 90 minutes or more, one way, on a bus to school.

State Rep. Gail Armstrong of District 49 spoke at the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association’s mid-year meeting at the Ruidoso Convention Center Monday, June 10.

“I offered the governor and the education secretary to come ride the bus in Catron County,” Armstrong said. “The (public education department) secretary came over and rode with us. We had to change buses in the middle of it, in Pie Town. The Quemado bus goes into Arizona and picks up kids.”

Despite many legislative issues that adversely affect farmers and ranchers, Armstrong said, “We can’t just be the naysayers. We have to come with solutions. And if you’re invited to the table, please take a seat.”

As the only nurse in the legislature, Dist. 32 Rep. Jenifer Jones has “had the benefit of bipartisan support. It’s good to know my experience is useful in the legislature.”

The top three healthcare-related issues for the legislature, according to Jones, are healthcare workforce, behavioral health and the Children, Youth and Families Department.

State Rep. Jenifer Jones of Dist. 32, and the only member of the state legislature who is a nurse, talked about issues of healthcare, which can be more problematic for rural residents of New Mexico.

“We have seen this mass exodus of physicians,” Jones said. “Our medical malpractice tragedy has limits set so high doctors can’t get insurance.”

Sen. Pat Woods of District 7 described another problem with insurance for farmers and ranchers.

“Insurance companies leave,” Woods said. “They just quit selling insurance in the state of New Mexico.

“As a businessperson, you have to eliminate some of your risk,” Woods said. “But as premiums go up it makes it harder and harder to pay your insurance.”

Longtime New Mexico newspaperman Richard Coltharp is publisher at the Ruidoso News and Alamogordo News. He can be reached at rcoltharp@elritomedia.com.

