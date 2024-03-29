Cattle-killing griz euthanized in Teton Co.

Mar. 29—GREAT FALLS — A grizzly bear was euthanized Monday after a cattle depredation on private land along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks had previously captured and radio collared the young adult male bear weighing 375 pounds near Simms earlier this month.

It was relocated at that time by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Considering this, and in consultation with the USFWS, the bear was euthanized by U.S.D.A. Wildlife Services on March 25.

Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Management authority for grizzlies rests with the USFWS, working closely in Montana with FWP, the Forest Service, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Geological Survey, U.S.D.A. Wildlife Services and Native American tribes.

This collaboration happens through the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee.

For more information and resources on bear safety, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear.