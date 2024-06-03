Cattle hauler catches fire on I-69

OVID TWP. — A blown tire caused a fire in a large cattle hauler on I-69 about 8:15 a.m. Monday.

The semi-truck driver pulled off the northbound lane about 100 yards north of the weigh station just south of the Fenn Road Exit 10.

Black smoke is visible on the aluminum trailers near the rear after a blown tire set fire to the cattle hauler Monday morning on northbound I-69.

There were 33 cattle in the 48-foot-long aluminum and wood floor trailer.

Coldwater Fire and Lakeland Fire responded with the Branch County Sheriff’s Department.

Undersheriff Keith Eichler said one cow suffered injuries and was “put down.” He said the other 32 were loaded onto another carrier and continued to a Kalamazoo facility.

The sheriff’s department brought out its special trailer designed for handling livestock at a crash scene to control the transfer between haulers.

The wrecker worked to remove the cattle hauler from I-69 Monday after a blown tire caused a fire.

Law enforcement closed the northbound lane for nearly an hour before opening a northbound single lane.

Wrecker crews worked until nearly noon to remove the truck and hauler.

Friction from the wheel with the flat tire caused the fire to start on the trailer.

There was no damage estimate.

Michigan State Police Commercial Carrier officers assisted.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Cattle hauler on I-69 catches fire Monday morning, one cow died