Cattle grazing has damaged fish, cuckoo habitat on Agua Fria monument, lawsuit claims

The Center for Biological Diversity has sued the Biden administration, accusing the government of violating the Endangered Species Act by allowing cattle grazing on protected habitat in the Agua Fria National Monument.

With the Maricopa Audubon Society, the center is suing the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for failing to stop unauthorized cattle grazing.

The center claims cattle have damaged the monument’s riparian areas that are critical habitats for the endangered Gila chub and threatened yellow-billed cuckoo.

A cow grazes in western yellow-billed cuckoo habitat in the Coronado National Forest in southern Arizona.

“This lawsuit seeks to jolt federal agencies into finally taking action to stop illegal livestock grazing from trashing endangered species habitat in Agua Fria National Monument,” said Chris Bugbee, the center's Southwest conservation advocate.

The center conducts annual field surveys in the monument and says it found consistent illegal livestock degradation on protected critical habitat.

It claims to have documented damage at five grazing allotments, including contaminated streams, trampled streambeds and banks and vegetation grazed down to the roots. Affected areas include riparian habitats along the Agua Fria River, Ash Creek, Little Ash Creek, Sycamore Creek, Silver Creek and Indian Creek.

The survey included 70% of the protected critical habitat for yellow-billed cuckoos, and the center claims cattle grazing damaged about 80% of the areas studied.

A view of Agua Fria National Monument in Black Canyon City on Aug. 11, 2022. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to protect the area from destructive cattle grazing.

President Bill Clinton established the Agua Fria National Monument in 2000 to protect cultural resources, riparian forests and biodiversity in the area. Under these protections, federal agencies are required to monitor and remove livestock from critical habitat.

“The rules are very clear, the laws are clear,” said Robin Silver, senior staff and cofounder of the center. “They need to check to make sure the cows are not there.”

Where cattle roam: Damage to riparian areas where cattle graze renews debate over use of public lands in Arizona

Gila chub, cuckoo are at risk, lawsuit says

More than a dozen Gila chub, which were taken from Sabino Creek to protect them from polluted runoff during a wildfire, are moved from a portable container to a tank at the University of Arizona on June 14, 2020.

The lawsuit alleges compliance has been mixed, that some livestock is removed while others are allowed to stay.

Gila chub are small minnows historically found in Arizona and New Mexico and were listed under the Endangered Species Act in 2005. Populations have declined from habitat loss, water diversion and competition with nonnative fish and bullfrog species.

The Western yellow-billed cuckoo is a subspecies of the yellow-billed cuckoo and was listed as threatened in 2014. The subspecies breeds along river systems, and without quality riparian habitat, the population has decreased.

The center has sued the government over similar issues along the San Pedro River in southern Arizona.

“This isn’t just happening at Agua Fria. It’s everywhere we look.” Bugbee said.

