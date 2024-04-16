CATS Red Line back on track with design changes, public meetings

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Leaders with the Charlotte Area Transit System are holding their first of three in-person public meetings Tuesday to update the public about the proposed Red Line Commuter Rail design changes.

The Red Line would be a 25-mile project connecting the Charlotte Gateway Center in Uptown to Mount Mourne in Mooresville (near Lowe’s Headquarters). The ride would take about 45 minutes from end to end. The design includes ten stops through five municipalities.

Transit planners hope the line would alleviate traffic from I-77 and drive economic development in northern Mecklenburg County through southern Iredell County.

Discussions about a commuter rail that connects Charlotte, Cabarrus County, and Iredell County began in the early 2000s. In 2008, the project was officially designed (known then as the Purple Line). However, Norfolk Southern announced in 2013 that it would no longer allow passenger rails to share its tracks, leaving the project dead in the water.

In 2023, Norfolk Southern changed its tune and agreed to negotiate with CATS about the Red Line, which revived the project.

However, since the rail line’s 2008 design, the Charlotte area has seen immense changes and growth. Transit planners needed to revisit their initial plans to make changes.

“Really what’s changed, since we designed this so long ago, there’s been so much growth in the Charlotte region in general and along some of these stations, that the previously imagined scenario is no longer feasible because developments happened. So, we’re tweaking the stations, looking at if they’re still viable as they were envisioned in the past,” said Red Line Project Manager Brian Nadolny.

The Red Line’s initial plan came as a commuter rail that provided service during peak business commute hours. Planners hope to have the line run every 30 to 60 minutes.

They also want to ensure they can add stops in the future at up-and-coming areas like Camp North End and Bryton near the Huntersville Walmart.

Planners are also considering weekend and special event service.

Because the ride would be a longer commute than some CATS rail lines, planners are considering adding extra amenities, such as additional seating and Wi-Fi, to the rail cars.

When negotiations with Norfolk Southern are complete, leaders said they will have a cost estimate or timeline for the project. They hope to complete the design process’s first phase by early 2025.

“Norfolk Southern would still use the tracks to service the customers they have on those tracks. So that’s also part of the discussions: how we can run our service and Norfolk Southern still service their passengers, keeping our schedule—without it affecting our schedules,” Nadolny said.

Tuesday’s public meeting will be at the Davidson Public Library from 6-8 p.m.

CATS will hold other public meetings on Thursday, April 18, at North County Regional Library from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 20, at the Sugar Creek Library from 10 a.m. to noon.

The public can send comments about the project via email to RedLine@publicinput.com, telephone to 855-925-2801 (Project Code 1752), or snail mail to the Charlotte Area Transit System C/O Brian Nadolny, 600 E. 4th Street, 14th Floor, Charlotte, NC 28202.

