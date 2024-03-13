These are some of the cats and dogs who have been at North Jersey shelters the longest

Have you been thinking about adopting a new furry family member into your home? Take this as your sign to go for it!

There are a ton of North Jersey shelters and rescues that have animals up for adoption. But among the mix of dogs, cats, rabbits, and more, some of these animals have exceeded their expected stays and have been calling the shelter home for far too long. Despite their long shelter stays, these animals are eager to find their fur-ever home.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, check out some of these local animals who are longtime residents of their shelters.

For specific adopting information and more detailed bios, check out each animal's adoption profile which is linked at the end of each description.

Adoptable dogs

Originally coming into the West Milford Animal Shelter as a stray, ACE was adopted over a month ago. He has since been returned to the shelter after the older couple who adopted him found him to be too energetic and active. He is a bit nervous and shy while getting to know a new environment and he needs a patient family who will take the time to teach him. With both stays at the shelter combined, he has been there for several months.

ACE is up for adoption at the West Milford Animal Shelter. ACE has spent several months at the shelter.

Where: West Milford Animal Shelter Society, West Milford

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: Adult

Adoption profile: petfinder.com

Shania Twain has been at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center for almost seven months. She is super affectionate, energetic, loves to give kisses, and would be a great pet for an active person or family.

Shania Twain is up for adoption at the St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center. She has been there for almost seven months.

Sammi has been with St. Hubert's for almost six months. She is energetic, takes her exercise routine very seriously, loves other dogs, a belly rub, and toys that challenge her mind for a treat.

Sammi is up for adoption at the St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center. She has been there for six months.

Fen has been with St. Hubert's for five months. Fen is a very curious and friendly boy who loves to play fetch. Make sure you have tennis balls handy! He enjoys being playful but also relaxing one-on-one and loves ear pets.

Fen is up for adoption at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center. He has been there for five months.

Where: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, Madison

Breed: Terrier, pit bull mix

Age: 2 years old

Adoption profile: petango.com

Michael and Sherwin were rescued in 2023 from an abuse situation where they were living in a pick-up truck with over 40 other dogs. They are very attached, and the shelter hopes to place them together. Michael has mild neurological issues, but they are non-progressive. They are both very timid, but sweet.

Michael and Sherwin were rescued by the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in 2023 and are up for adoption together.

Zoey has been with RBARI for almost two years. She is smart, athletic, playful, and a loyal beauty. She is trained and knows sit, paw, other paw, and down and is eager to learn. Her favorite things are food, car rides, long walks and runs, and being with her people.

Zoey is up for adoption at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Rescue. She has been there for almost two years.

Where: Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Inc., Oakland

Breed: German shepherd, Australian cattle dog

Age: 2 years old

Adoption profile: adopt.adopets.com

Lady has been with RBARI for two years. She is a little nervous but very sweet and is in need of a quiet, adult-only home. Lady came to the shelter obese but is on a diet and needs regular walks to get back to a healthier weight.

Lady is up for adoption at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge. She has been there for two years.

Eli was surrendered in Nov. 2023 after his elderly parents both passed away. He is a senior dog who loves being with his humans and would make a wonderful companion.

Where: Treasure Fur-Ever Animal Rescue, Oakland

Breed: Standard poodle

Age: 11-12 years old

Adoption profile: petfinder.com

Adoptable cats

Aria has been at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge for over 860 days, almost two and a half years. She arrived in October 2021 after being rescued as a stray kitten in Paterson. She is high energy and loves to play but she would do best in a home without other animals where she can be the number one cat. NorthJersey.com covered her story over a year ago, but she is unfortunately still being overlooked.

Aria the cat is up for adoption at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland.

Where: Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Inc., Oakland

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 3 years old

Adoption profile: adopt.adopets.com

Rocky was surrendered to the West Milford Animal Shelter a few months back after his owner could not take care of him anymore. He is a friendly, gentle, attention-loving senior cat.

Rocky is up for adoption at the West Milford Animal Shelter after being surrendered a few months ago.

Where: West Milford Animal Shelter Society, West Milford

Age: 12 years old

Adoption profile: petfinder.com

Maestro has been at West Milford for over six months after she was found wandering at a local storage facility. She needs a safe home where she can build her confidence and feel more secure. It would be a plus if you could adopt her friend Matilda too as they have been in the cattery together for quite a while now!

Maestro is up for adoption at the West Milford Animal Shelter. She has been there for six months.

Where: West Milford Animal Shelter Society, West Milford

Breed: Domestic medium hair and tuxedo mix

Age: 2.5 years old

Adoption profile: petfinder.com

Marvelous Maxie of Madison has been at the shelter for seven months. She is a quiet and silly cat who enjoys affection on her own terms. She gets along with other cats and even dogs if they respect her space.

Marvelous Maxie of Madison is up for adoption at the St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center. She has been there for seven months.

Where: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, Madison

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 10 years old

Adoption profile: petango.com

Raylan has been at the shelter for three months. He is a playful ray of sunshine who loves pets, especially once he warms up to you. He gets along with cats and could get along with dogs as well, he even likes to play fetch.

Raylan is up for adoption at the St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center. He has been there for three months.

Where: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, Madison

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 8 years old

Adoption profile: petango.com

Adoptable small animals

If cats and dogs aren't your thing, the West Milford Animal Shelter has numerous small animals that have been with them for long periods of time.

Three rabbits, Rosie, Brownie, and Reese have been there for several months and would love a home to hop around.

Brownie of the West Milford Animal Shelter is up for adoption. Brownie has been there for several months.

They also have guinea pigs up for adoption, two of which have been there since last August.

Volunteer, foster, donate

If adopting is not for you but you still want to help out these adorable animals you can check out the linked websites or reach out to your local shelter of choice for information about fostering, volunteering, or donating funds or supplies.

Some places even have special programs such as St. Hubert's field trip program which allows you to take a dog out for a walk, hike, or adventure of choice.

There are endless ways to help out the furry friends who need it!

Why do some animals end up in the shelter for so long?

According to Paul Laycox, president of the West Milford Animal Shelter Society, there are many reasons that animals could have long stays at shelters.

"Majority of long-term stays involve animals with behavioral issues, of these 95% are the direct cause of humans either through unintentional lack of training and discipline (doing the wrong things) or just not making a full commitment to care for and train the animal," Laycox said.

Large dogs are often more difficult to find adopters for, especially certain breeds such as pit mixes, German shepherds, Pyrenees and similar breeds. These types of dogs need training, confidence and an owner who will give them the attention they need.

"People obtain them and think feeding and putting them in a yard is the answer, then the next stop is a shelter as a surrender," said Laycox. "Then there are instances of animal abuse, where the dogs as well as other animals are in need of greater work, training, and attention."

Additionally, health issues often land animals back in the shelter and/or make them harder to find adopters for.

Regardless of the reason, most can agree on the fact that animals deserve a safe and happy home that meets their needs as well as the needs of their owners.

"Socializing with all animals is essential to their mental health," said Laycox. "Some timidness is in a few animals DNA, but a lot is lack of human understanding and empathy which builds trust and confidence."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Pets at North Jersey animal shelters the longest