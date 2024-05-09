Catlin man wanted after Beaver Dams incident captured, faces weapons and menacing charges

A Chemung County man who was the subject of a manhunt following a reported shooting incident Saturday in the Beaver Dams area has been apprehended.

Rexford "Ely" Smith, 40, of the Town of Catlin, was taken into custody Wednesday, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office, which did not indicate how or where he was located.

The manhunt for Smith was launched after deputies responded to a 911 call about reported gunfire early Saturday morning on Mill Hill Road in the Town of Dix.

Arriving officers encountered an ongoing situation, and subsequent information led them to a secondary location on state Route 414 in Catlin, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators have not offered any details regarding the situation responding personnel encountered, or if anyone was injured in the incident.

Smith was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, along with misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

Following his arrest, Smith was transported to the Schuyler County Jail for arraignment on the charges in Centralized Arraignment Part Court.

An active investigation into the incident is continuing, the sheriff's office said.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Chemung County man captured after manhunt following menacing incident