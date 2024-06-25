Catlettsburg student a scholarship winner

CHARLESTON A Catlettsburg student was one of 10 to receive a scholarship from the West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA).

Jackson Samuel received a scholarship from Woodford Oil Co.

OMEGA is the trade association which represents the state’s convenience stores, independent grocers and petroleum marketers.

OMEGA President Traci Nelson stressed the importance of education.

“Education is an essential part of our lives and providing our state’s youth with the opportunities to receive a quality education is key in moving West Virginia forward,” Nelson said. “We are extremely pleased to be able to support our members, their employees and families in furthering their education. We received dozens of applications and the selection process was very competitive, but these 10 individuals really stood out. We congratulate them on their selection and wish them the best of luck.”

OMEGA’s scholarship program is designed to assist their members, children of members, employees of members and their children. The program provides a one-time $1,000 scholarship to high school seniors, undergraduates or graduate students enrolled in a full-time course of study at a college or university. Students may reapply to the program each year if they meet requirements.

For more information, call Nelson at (304) 343-5500.