Catlettsburg man gets 3 1/2 years

May 16—CATLETTSBURG — A Catlettsburg man will spend three and a half years in jail after pleading guilty to meth possession, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, resisting arrest and menacing.

Timothy P. Mulvaney, 36, was indicted on the charges in February. The crimes occurred between Jan. 19-25, 2024.

Judge John Vincent handed down the sentence on Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Gun possession as a convicted felon could have resulted in up to five years alone, the judge told Mulvaney.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kierston Rosen said the Commonwealth is satisfied with the sentence when asked by the judge, which is common practice.

