Catholic High School Teacher Charged After Alleged Sexual Relationship With Student

A teacher at a Catholic high school in New Jersey has been charged after she allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a student.

Theresa Hrindo, a graphic-design teacher at Roselle Catholic High School, is charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and hindering apprehension, according to reports.

Hrindo, 25, allegedly engaged in sex acts with the student from Dec. 2016 through Feb. 2017, reports said.

Prosecutors said Hrindo allegedly deleted “incriminating images and files” from the student’s phone.

The allegations were brought to the attention of police by the Catholic Archdiocese of Newark, according to reports.

“We take most seriously our responsibility to provide a safe environment at Roselle Catholic for the young men and women you place in our care, and we believe that the actions we have taken are measured and appropriate at this time,” the school said in a letter set home to parents.

Hrindo was suspended immediately suspended following the allegations.

The young teacher reportedly graduated from the school in 2010.

