Catholic elementary school in Kansas City, Kansas, will close at the end of the year

A longtime Kansas City, Kansas, Catholic elementary school will close its doors after this school year ends, as church leadership points to financial strains.

In a letter sent to families Wednesday, Rev. John Nicholas Blaha of Christ the King Elementary at 3027 N 54th St., said the decision was made after much “consideration, prayer, and extensive consultation with stakeholders inside and outside our community.”

Generous donations, fundraising and other contributions from the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, were not enough to account for a “deficit of financial support needed to continue the school’s operations,” Blaha said in the written statement, adding that the decision was made in coordination with the Archdiocese.

School leaders said they will offer families with enrolled children help to find other Catholic schools. Scholarships were to remain otherwise unaffected.

And officials promised assistance to staff and faculty seeking new employment.

Christ the King, a 79-year-old institution of the Bethel Welborn neighborhood, enrolls about 200 students in grades pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

The closure marks another private Catholic school that has ended its school program in Kansas City, Kansas. For roughly 20 years, Christ the King offered a religious education for parishioners of Our Lady & St. Rose and Blessed Sacrament, which also closed schools.