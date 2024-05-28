Catholic Diocese of Youngstown releases names of new merged parishes in Canton

CANTON ‒ The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has released the new names after parish mergers in the Portage, Stark and Trumbull deaneries.

The changes take effect July 1.

In Canton, St. Peter and the Basilica of St. John the Baptist will become the Basilica of St. John the Baptist and St. Peter parish.

St. Joseph parish and St. Joan of Arc parish will become Guardian Angels parish.

These newly merged parishes will be aligned with the structure of other multi-site parishes in the diocese, with Masses and other parish activities continuing to be offered in multiple churches and campuses.

On Jan. 12, the Diocesan Presbyteral Council met to review the progress of the Diocesan Pastoral Plan, which was promulgated by the late Bishop George Murry in 2019 and has continued to be developed since the installation of Bishop David Bonnar in 2021.

The Council formally recommended that Bonnar merge additional parishes throughout the diocese that are already working together in ministry partnerships — sharing priests, deacons, diocesan pastoral associates,additional personnel, Mass schedules, and various parish programs and activities.

Criteria include the number of parishioners and worshipers, parish finances, population shifts within the region, effective use of buildings and effective use of a limited number of priests and lay ecclesial ministers.

The regional plan has resulted in structural changes aimed at developing effective ministries and supporting missionary activity.

Since 2021 there have been five instances of merger between parishes.

Last year, two Canton parishes - St. Anthony/All Saints, and St. Mary/St. Benedict −were merged into St. Francis of Assisi.

As a result of the pastoral plan, almost all of the diocese’s 80 parishes are now part of acollaborative unit or exist as a multi-site parish.

New parish merger names in the Ashtabula and Mahoning Deaneries will be released later this year.

