Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh issues warning about man accused of disturbing Masses

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh put out an urgent warning to local churches about a man accused of disturbing Masses.

The Catholic Diocese said on April 17, a man approached a local priest from the back of a church during communion, got in his face and started yelling he was the devil and other troubling things, then ran off.

A similar incident with the same man happened at other parishes including the St. Sebastian church in Ross Township during a noon Mass.

A longtime church member said this is concerning.

“That’s supposed to be a place of worship, love, peace and kindness,” said Donald Costa. “This is very inappropriate.”

Right now, the Catholic Diocese security is handling this and is investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

First statue depicting woman of color unveiled by City of Pittsburgh Remains found in North Union Township identified as missing 17-year-old girl Penn Hills man charged with allegedly shooting at neighbor picking up ladder VIDEO: Pittsburgh protest over war in Gaza one of a dozen across country DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts