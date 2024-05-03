Catholic Diocese of Knoxville settles lawsuit with woman who says priest groped her

The Catholic Diocese of Knoxville has settled a lawsuit with a woman who accused a former Gatlinburg priest of sexual abuse and the diocese of trying to intimidate her after she reported the incident, a May 3 court filing shows.

The settlement in the federal civil lawsuit against the diocese and the Rev. Antony Devassey Punnackal follows a Sevier County jury clearing Punnackal of sexual battery charges in November.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The woman's attorney, Andrew Fels with the nonprofit Al Otro Lado; Punnackal's attorney, Travis McCarter; and a diocese spokesperson all declined to comment.

Criminal charges previously cleared

The woman, who is Honduran and does not speak fluent English, is seeking asylum in the United States. She said in the lawsuit that while meeting with Punnackal for grief counseling after the father of her infant died, the priest groped her.

Punnackal said in a court response in the criminal trial he was alone with the woman on that day for a grief counseling meeting but denied assaulting her.

A jury cleared him of those charges.

Civil trial settled

While the criminal proceedings were ongoing, the woman sued Punnackal and the diocese, saying church officials hired an investigator to intimidate her and obstruct the investigation by illegally acquiring her employment records in an attempt to discredit her, potentially jeopardizing her asylum case.

The lawsuit was paused until the criminal trial concluded.

A separate lawsuit is progressing against the Knoxville diocese with an alleged victim of sexual assault asserting church leaders did not properly investigate sexual abuse allegations and instead worked to discredit him. The man, a former church employee, alleges he was raped by a former seminarian.

Tyler Whetstone is an investigative reporter focused on accountability journalism. Connect with Tyler by emailing him at tyler.whetstone@knoxnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @tyler_whetstone.

