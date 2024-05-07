Catholic Diocese of Dallas priest arrested for indecency with a child, Garland police say

Ricardo Reyes Mata, a catholic priest and Dallas resident, was arrested by Garland police Monday on two felony counts of indecency with a child, police said in a release.

Here’s what to know.

Who is Ricardo Reyes Mata?

Mata is a priest with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, police confirmed. He was arrested based on reports of inappropriate contact with two juvenile victims at a residence in Garland, according to the release. Garland detectives are communicating with the Diocese of Dallas about the case.

Mata is being held in the Garland Detention center and with bonds set at $75,000 and $100,000. The Garland Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to call 972-485-4840.

The catholic church's statement

The Diocese of Dallas said it learned last week of allegations of Mata inappropriately touching a female minor, according to a statement provided to WFAA. The statement said that the diocese immediately filed a report with Child Protective Services and Dallas-area law enforcement and removed Mata from public ministry.

“We are grateful for law enforcement’s thorough response,” said Bishop Edward J. Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas in the statement to WFAA.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas priest arrested on two counts of indecency with a child: Police