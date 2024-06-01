Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge host annual hurricane safety mass

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge conducted their annual mass for safety as hurricane season starts June 1. The mass consisted of a hurricane prayer and a blessing of a delivery truck to bring hope to the community.

The mass was hosted at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge and is in partnership with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, who responds during times of need, like hurricane season.

Bishop Michael Duca of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge conducts the annual hurricane mass in St. Joseph Cathedral.

Duca said the overall goal is to bring hope to the community, especially when a potential active hurricane season is expected.

“We know how dangerous storms can be. And really, we have to depend on God’s power and strength not only to protect us, but also to give us the strength to endure whatever comes,” Duca said.

The mass also brings awareness to the importance of acknowledging those who serve, like the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, who are hands on when a disaster takes place.

“To call attention to the caregivers and the first responders who are always on the spot immediately after a hurricane and any kind of disaster. I’ve always been amazed in Louisiana how quickly people wake up right after the storm has passed and immediately get to work,” Duca said.

Following the blessing of the disaster truck, Kim Burgo, vice president of disaster operation at the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, said the Catholic Charities has been getting ready for hurricane season and is ready to tackle what’s to come.

“We work very closely, particularly here at Catholic Charities in Baton Rouge, to make sure that staff have the capacity and the resources and everything that they need because they’re going to be on the front line,” Burgo said.

