Catholic church in downtown Madison catches fire following storms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Catholic church in downtown Madison caught on fire Friday after witnesses said they heard a loud clap of thunder as storms rolled through the area.

The Madison Fire Department said it had extinguished the fire at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, which is blocks from the state Capitol and the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Tallest waterslide in America set to open Memorial Day weekend in Wisconsin

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the steeple in videos and photos posted online by witnesses. The cause of the blaze has not been confirmed.

Community continues cleanup after tornado touched down in Kaukauna

Nate Moll, who lives two doors down from the church, said he heard a “zap zap zap” electrical sound, followed by a loud crack of thunder.

The church, whose steeple dates to the late 1800s, is one of the oldest and most prominent Catholic churches in the city. It is the cathedral parish for the Diocese of Madison, housing administrative offices and often home to ceremonial functions.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.