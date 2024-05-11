Catholic Charities of GB 10th Annual Inspired to Act Gala

DE PERE, WI (WFRV) – Local 5 promises to bring uplifting stories to every newscast.

The initiative came at the request of viewers who needed some balance to the harsher news of the day.

There is much to be grateful for after the 10th annual “Inspired to Act” Gala for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay.

While they are still tabulating numbers, it appears the event will meet and possibly surpass last year’s total of $140,000.

Local 5’s Michele McCormack served as emcee along with Fr. Mark Vander Steeg, Vicar of Priests, and Pastoral Leaders with the Diocese of Green Bay.

The $100 ticket included supper at “The Marq” in De Pere and two drink tickets.

Guest could also bid on a wide variety of silent auction items with other fun activities that helped to generate even more support.

The big surprise of the evening came when Outagamie County’s The Fannin Family singers reunited for a public performance for the first time since 2011 when they appeared on the network competition show “The Sing-Off.”

“It’s a great event,” said Karmen Lemke, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Green Bay. “It’s a great night to be together and celebrate the good things that are happening in Northeast Wisconsin.”

A Blue Ridge Vacation is still available to anyone who wants to provide the minimum bid to continue to support the mission. For more information contact the charity directly by clicking here.

Catholic Charities has been around for more than 100 years. They reached a milestone last year of serving 10,000 people in all 16 counties served by the Green Bay Diocese.

The support is to anyone, regardless of religious affiliation.

It includes adoption services, refugee placement, mental health for kids, and financial health counseling for families.

The “Inspired to Act” Gala has been especially successful because of the support of several major sponsors including

HSHS St. Vincent St Marys, The Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Green Bay

Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries, Inc. and Green Bay Packers Give

Back.

