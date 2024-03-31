Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn team up for new show

Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara and WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn have joined a new comedy series from Seth Rogen titled The Studio.

The pair will appear alongside Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders in the series, which is, according to Deadline, "parodying a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together."

The Studio, which Rogen stars in, co-writes, co-directs and executive produces, will come to Apple TV+.

Alongside the already stellar cast, Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston will guest star, as well as Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins.

The series is currently in production, but has no release date yet. It was co-created by Frida Perez, Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory.

Hahn's other major upcoming project is a WandaVision spinoff, now named Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. She will star alongside Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone as Scarlet Witch's nemesis, Agatha Harkness.

Plot details on the spinoff have remained scarce, as is typical for Marvel projects.

O'Hara's other upcoming projects include HBO's video-game adaptation The Last of Us' second season.

She has joined the show in an undisclosed role, alongside Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, No One Will Save You star Kaitlyn Dever, Madame Web's Isabela Merced and Beef's Young Mazino.

Elsewhere, she has recently starred in Argylle and is set to reprise her role of Lydia Deetz in the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is set to be released on Disney+ in 2024. WandaVision is streaming on Disney+.

The Last of Us airs on HBO in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK.

