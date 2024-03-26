Cathedral Oaks Rd will remain closed until further notice after storm damage to retaining wall
US stocks reversed gains late in the trading day.
Early Tuesday morning a cargo ship apparently lost power and crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River. Eight workers were on the bridge at the time of the accident — two have been rescued, while six remain missing and are presumed dead.
TikTok, already fighting a proposed law that could lead to a ban of the app in the United States, may soon also find itself in the crosshairs of the Federal Trade Commission.
Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson supported one another in an unprecedented way during the “Bachelor” finale.
As the planet warms due to human-caused climate change, damage from wildfires has increased with it. The amount of forest area burned by wildfires increased 320% from 1996 to 2021, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. While building tech to slow the progression and impacts of climate change would be ideal, it's a massive, costly problem that impacts every industry and needs adaptive answers in the more near term.
The Chiefs gave L'Jarius Sneed the franchise tag this offseason.
The NFL changed its tune on Christmas Day games thanks to their success last season, despite this year's holiday falling on Wednesday.
Health experts explain why it’s important to maintain muscle mass.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for 10 holidays in 2024 and 2025. Find out whether the stock market is open today.
There's a subtle distinction to the language being used by the competition committee, subtle enough to concern the NFLPA about enforcing it. Here's how the league plans to do just that.
Oppenheimer chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus sees the S&P 500 ending the year at 5,500 as a broadening out in the stock market rally continues.
A furious rally on Wall Street to start 2024 took a breather at the beginning of the final week of the year's first quarter.
Barclays upgraded Disney's stock on Monday, citing further upside amid the company's turnaround plan.
Arizona didn't wilt after Dayton cut a 17-point first-half deficit to three. As a result, the Wildcats became the first team to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.