Catering trailer, smoker stolen in Merced County, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The public’s help is wanted in a theft investigation after several items, including a catering trailer, were stolen in Merced County over the weekend, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

According to deputies, their Investigations Bureau is looking for multiple items that were stolen on Saturday night. Those items were a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck and a smoker that was stolen from the El Nido area.

Sheriff’s Officials say they are also looking for a food catering trailer that was stolen from the 5900 block of Highway 140 in Merced. The license plate of the catering trailer is 4VJ8429.

Anyone who might have seen these items or know their location is encouraged to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7554.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.