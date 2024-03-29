How a catchy personal ad helped two widowed Iowa geese find new love in a cemetery

Blossom, the resident goose at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, was on a search for love after being left widowed in 2023.

Blossom, the resident goose at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa, started staring at her own reflection after her partner, Bud, died in 2023. Staring at their reflection is a sign of loneliness in geese.

Blossom was noticeably lonely after her partner, Bud, died. She began staring at her own reflection, which is a sign of loneliness in geese. Noticing she was hurting, managers at Riverside Cemetery created a personal ad to find Blossom a new love.

How an appealing personal ad for a goose led to a messy meeting

Blossom's ad read: "Come share life with me at Riverside Cemetery, where you will enjoy swimming in the lovely lake, good food, numerous friends and peeking in the door of the office building at the strange but kind humans there who feed us lots of goodies. I'm youthful, adventurous and lively, and I've been told I'm beautiful."

Deb Hoyt, director of a horse rescue farm in nearby Runnells, Iowa, saw the ad at the perfect time. She also had a grieving goose, Frankie, who'd recently lost his mate. And, at the time, Hoyt was preparing to close her farm and move out of state.

Frankie and Blossom had at least one thing in common: They both were struggling after a recent loss.

The lovebirds were supposed to meet on Valentine's Day 2023, but Frankie had other plans after a stressful car ride. He took off running and was nowhere to be found for a day.

Two Iowa geese get a second chance at love

Frankie and Blossom greet employees at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown.

The very next day, Frankie returned to Riverside Cemetery, where he finally met Blossom.

It was love at first sight, and David Shearer, director at Riverside Cemetery, said they have been inseparable ever since.

Blossom and Frankie, taking a romantic walk in the rain this morning. Have a great day, everyone! Posted by Riverside Cemetery on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Now, Frankie and Blossom spend their days roaming the more than 90 acres of Riverside Cemetery. Shearer said it was named one of the top 10 most beautiful cemeteries in the nation at one point.

Plenty of other birds, swans, ducks and more, visit Frankie and Blossom often. A collective chosen family, if you will.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Riverside Cemetery's personal ad brings new love for widowed geese