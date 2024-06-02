Catching a glimpse of ‘heaven’ while flying with Air Force ‘Thunderbirds’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Alamogordo resident Michelle Perry thinks she now knows what heaven might look like.

And she can thank the U.S. Air Force “Thunderbirds” for the experience.

Perry, a longtime Alamogordo educator and business owner, was selected to take a Hometown Hero flight with the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” during their rehearsal Saturday, June 1 at Holloman Air Force Base.

“There is a lot of adrenaline and it was the most amazing feeling,” Perry said shortly after landing. “When you are flying at that altitude and you can see nothing but blue above you and you are in the clouds and under the clouds and all over, it is the most beautiful thing you can imagine. I thought for a second, this is what heaven would be like.”

The Thunderbirds will be the headliner during Sunday’s Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman. Admission is free.

Perry got to take about a 45-minute flight with Thunderbird 8 during the rehearsal and she got to experience most of the team’s dramatic tricks of flying skill, including experiencing nine Gs of force during her flight.

“It was a lot of pressure. Everything got really tight but I was well prepared,” Perry said. “The Thunderbird staff, I knew exactly what to do. I managed to do what they told me to do and stay awake (while experiencing that level of force and exceleration).”

The Thunderbirds use the Hometown Hero flights to honor an individual who is doing “amazing things” in their community.

Perry said she was happy, proud and honored to represent Alamogordo on this flight.

She said that it was an experience she will always remember and urged other people to make sure that they “live every moment” of their life.

“Every single moment on this Earth is a blessing,” she said. “When you experience something from that elevation and see the whole landscape out in front of you and you can see as far as the eye can see… it is such a short life. You get one chance to do this and do it well.”

The Thunderbirds represent the top 1 percent of the Air Force and they serve as ambassadors for the Air Force and for the nation. Their planes are painted red, white and blue instead of the Air Force’s traditional color of silver.

The team will do 67 airshows and flyovers in 2024, which comes out to more than one every weekend.

They typically fly between 300 and 500 mph when performing.

On Sunday, gates open at 9 a.m. at Holloman Air Force Base.

The airshow will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grounds will close at 5 p.m.

The show is open to the public and you do not need a base pass. The public will enter through the Main Gate. DoD cardholders will enter through the West (Commercial) Gate. Disabled parking will be available.

Spectators are asked to bring water in a non-glass water bottle, a hat, sunscreen and ear protection. Holloman officials also say that any kind of drugs, including marijuana in any form, are not allowed. No weapons are allowed, including pocket knives.

