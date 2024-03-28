Catch Vancouver's picturesque cherry blossoms before they're gone

Get ready to snap those picture-perfect moments because it's cherry blossom season in Vancouver!

The vibrant pink blooms won't stick around for too long, so you'll have to be quick on your feet to capture them at their peak.

These cherry trees, a gift from Japan in the 1930s honouring Japanese Canadian soldiers from the First World War and beyond, only dazzle for about two weeks each year.

Mia Gordon: Up-close cherry blossom in Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver's cherry trees were donated by Japan in the 1930s (Photo: Mia Gordon/The Weather Network)

Celebrate the arrival of Spring at the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, where you can join in on various events like bike rides, picnics, and leisurely strolls under the gorgeous pink canopy.

Check out the video above for insider tips on where to snap an incredibly beautiful photo with these cherry blossoms!