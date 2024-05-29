Catch up with StarNews' coverage of Wilmington-area high school graduations

This year, the StarNews is providing photo coverage of many public high school graduations in the Wilmington area.

Photo galleries of high school graduations are below as well as the schedule for the remaining graduations. Check back for updates.

May 16

Southeast Area Technical High School

The school held its commencement at Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center.

Pender Early College High School

The school was the second of three graduations on May 19 at the Wilson Center.

Wilmington Early College High School

The day wrapped up with the commencement for Wilmington Early College High School.

May 17

Brunswick Early College High School

Brunswick Community College's Odell Williamson Auditorium hosted graduation for Brunswick County Early College High School.

Isaac Bear Early College High School

Kenan Auditorium on the campus of the University of North Carolina Wilmington hosted graduation for Isaac Bear Early College High School.

May 30

Heide Trask High School

9 a.m., school football stadium. Rain date: May 31

Topsail High School

6:30 p.m., school football stadium. Rain date: 9 a.m. May 31

May 31

Pender High School

6 p.m., school football stadium. Rain date: 9 a.m. June 1

June 3

North Brunswick High School

9 a.m., school football stadium. In the event of rain, there will be a two-hour delay. If rain persists, then the graduation will be in the school’s gym.

June 4

South Brunswick High School

9 a.m., school football stadium. In the event of rain, graduation would be delayed an hour or two that day.

June 5

West Brunswick High School

9 a.m., school football stadium. In the event of rain, graduation will be at 6 p.m. in the school's gym.

Career Readiness Academy at Mosley

6 p.m., Snipes Academy Auditorium

June 6

Laney High School

6 p.m., school football stadium. Rain location is the main gym.

Ashley High School

7 p.m., school football stadium. Rain location is the main gym.

June 7

Hoggard High School

6 p.m., school football stadium. Rain location is the main gym.

New Hanover High School

6 p.m., Legion Stadium. Rain location is Brogden Hall.

