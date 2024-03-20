Catch music, art events and even the Cattywampus Puppet Council for free this weekend

You're out of luck if you wanted to score passes to Big Ears, as tickets are now officially sold out for the internationally known music festival.

But if economics or procrastination kept you from ponying up for the concerts, films and other Big Ears events that take place through the downtown core of Knoxville this weekend, you don't have to suffer from FOMO. There are also plenty of free events taking place. Just a friendly warning, though: Attending the free Big Ears programming can lead to an infatuation with the festival that will make shelling out for it next year mandatory.

Free Big Ears programming includes music performances, readings and art exhibitions

The free events related to Big Ears actually kick off tonight, with Amethyst Kiah at Knoxville Museum of Art at 7 p.m. and Mexican punk cumbia marimba band Son Rompe Pera performing at a festival pre-party at Barley's starting at 8:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Kiah and Chocolate Genius will be performing at the WDVX Blue Plate Special starting at noon. Other options include cellist Helen Gillet Friday and a laughter playshop happening Friday and Saturday at Knoxville Museum of Art, Fred Frith at Visit Knoxville Vistors Center on Friday, and live art performances by Steve Keene all weekend at The Red Gallery.

Pilot Light no longer a Big Ears venue, puts together What For? weekend of free shows

Non-profit music venue Pilot Light, long a mainstay for very intimate Big Ears perfotmances, is not an official venue this year.

Instead, Pilot Light has booked its own highly eclectic slate of performances, What For?, with the help of Knoxville Community Media and Hologram, Electronics. All performances are free; the lineup includes Big Kitty, who enraptured Big Ears audiences last year.

The Cattywampus Puppet Council, whose Big Ears parade last year was derailed by high winds, has partnered with Pilot Light this year.

Cattywampus and Knox Honkers & Bangers will lead a "raucous" opening ceremony to kick off the Pilot Light festivities at 7:15 p.m. Thursday They then partner up with Dragonfly Circus!, Katie Myers and Alice Galerina for "more puppet and performance shenanigans" from 12:30-2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville plays host to full slate of free events during Big Ears