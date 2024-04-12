Catch and Kill no more: Hush Money trial set to expose jury to lies Trump wanted to hide from voters
New York Times Reporter Kate Christobek, Political Reporter and MSNBC Contributor, Nick Confessore, and Donny Deutsch, Host of the “On Brand” Podcast, and Rev. Al Sharpton, Host of Politics Nation on MSNBC join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the evidence that could be presented to a jury of Donald Trump peers along with defendant Trump being forced to confront lies he wants to hide from voters as candidate Trump.