Catch a flounder or red drum? NC recreational fishermen will soon have to report it

The more than 1 million recreational fishermen in North Carolina will soon face new reporting requirements for some of the state's most popular saltwater catches under legislation adopted last year, and many anglers aren't happy about it.

But when the new red tape rules will take effect remains to be determined.

Under the provision tucked into last year's House Bill 600, which is full of environmental regulatory tweaks that were roundly criticized by environmentalists and open government advocates, recreational fishermen will soon be required to report flounder, red drum, striped bass, weakfish and spotted seatrout catches to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF). The five species are among the most popular fish sought out by coastal anglers.

The new law also requires commercial fishermen to report all fish harvest that isn't sold to dealers.

The bill was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who expressed concerns about of host of provisions in it, but overridden by Republicans who have super majorities in both chambers of the N.C. General Assembly.

While nearly everyone admits the new requirements will mean more red tape and potential headaches for fishermen, the hope is it will eventually provide regulators with better data.

That's vital since both recreational and commercial fishermen often question the accuracy of information scientists use to determine catch quotas and harvest windows, especially with popular sought-after species like flounder. State fisheries officials have faced enormous criticism in recent years as they have shortened the recreational flounder window from a year-round open season just a few years ago to only two weeks in 2023 − even as some fishermen report seeing large and healthy flounder populations in coastal waters.

The potential impacts of climate change, especially when it comes to rising sea temperatures, on fishing species' distributions and populations also is a growing concern for marine scientists.

FISHING FOR ANSWERS: As flounder numbers flounder, NC fishermen stew over short recreational season

Recreational fishermen on the N.C. coast will soon have to report catches of five popular species under rules passed last year that are slated to go into effect Dec. 1, although regulators are seeking a year extension to roll out the program. KEN BLEVINS / STARNEWS

How would it work?

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC) and DMF are still working out all the fine details. But according to a DMF informational posting on the new rules, recreational fishermen would be required to report how many fish were caught, when they were caught, the area where they were harvested, and the type of gear used.

As the plan goes now, fishermen would report the information to regulators via a web-based tool, scanning a QR code that would take them to the DMF website. Future plans call for developing a specific smartphone app. Anglers without a smartphone or internet connection while fishing would be able to print a report card prior to heading out.

"You will then have until midnight the day following harvest to submit your information electronically," states the DMF website.

The reporting system will be funded through a one-time $5 million state appropriation to DMF − although implementing the program is likely to cost a lot more. There also are currently no additional state funds to supplement the 100 or so enforcement officers WRC and DMF currently employ.

Penalties for non-reporting would be phased in over three years. In year one, only verbal warning will be issued to folks who don't report their catch. In year two, officers would issue violators warning tickets. Fines of $35 per offense, along with possible fishing license suspensions, would follow in the third year.

The legislation doesn't state what regulators would do with any revenue collected from fines.

Do people like the new reporting requirements?

Well, largely no, with coastal fishing message boards and websites filled with negative comments from concerned anglers.

Among the groups that does is the N.C. Marine and Estuary Foundation, a relatively new nonprofit group whose aim is to rebuild the state's coastal resources.

The group lists the new harvest reporting policy as one of its "highlights" of 2023, noting that the foundation worked alongside state legislators and various conservation partners to get it passed.

"This groundbreaking legislation was passed by the N.C. General Assembly on Sept. 22 and is expected to fill longstanding commercial and recreational data gaps to better understand how fish are harvested from our coastal waters," the foundation states on its website.

But the Coastal Conservation Association of N.C., which represents the interests of the state's recreational saltwater anglers, has multiple concerns about the new requirements, including how effective it will be in recording all catches, its reliance on technology to gather data, weak penalties for violators, and how an already overstretched law enforcement force will police it.

"We certainly support the concept of better data collection that would lead to better management, but we are not sure this system gets us there," said David Sneed, executive director of the state chapter.

Interestingly, regulators did not request the new reporting legislation, according to state officials.

What happens now?

Since it's state law, the new rules will go into effect unless action is taken by the General Assembly.

But when remains to be seen.

Faced with a fast-approaching deadline of Dec. 1, marine fisheries − the lead agency on the reporting project − has asked for a year extension before rolling out the new reporting program.

"The Division of Marine Fisheries is asking the N.C. General Assembly to delay the effective date of the mandatory harvest reporting requirement by one year," DMF spokesperson Patricia Smith said in an email. "This will allow us more time to get the word out to the fishing public about the new law and to help them understand the importance of compliance."

Reporter Gareth McGrath can be reached at GMcGrath@Gannett.com or @GarethMcGrathSN on X/Twitter. This story was produced with financial support from the Green South Foundation and the Prentice Foundation. The USA TODAY Network maintains full editorial control of the work.

