Catawba College students announce groundbreaking tree genetics research

Students at Catawba College announced a significant milestone in their collaborative research on White Oak genetics and tree improvement.

The work of students in the Envirosmart Schools Program led to a partnership with the University of Kentucky to create the White Oak Progeny Test Site in North Carolina. White oak trees are critical to forest health, and they’re essential in creating products like barrels to age bourbon.

The site is the first of it’s kind, according to Catawba College. Students planted 400 trees at the test site with the help of State Foresters and Master Gardeners. The trees originated from 30 mother trees across five states.

“Our collaboration with the University of Kentucky has been instrumental in advancing our understanding of White Oak genetics and tree improvement,” said Dr. Lee Ball, Catawba’s Center for the Environment Executive Director. “Through initiatives like the Envirosmart Schools Program, we are not only contributing to scientific research but also nurturing the next generation of environmental stewards.”

The project aims to provide a sustainable supply of high-quality white oak through a tree breeding program. In 15 years, the trees will be used as a seed nursery for reforestation and tree enhancement projects.

The study is based out of the University of Kentucky, but students in Catawba have been collecting data for three years to support the program.

NC State and other research organizations supported Catawba College’s participation.

