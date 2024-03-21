Catawba casino to add table games in Kings Mountain

The Catawba Nation’s Kings Mountain casino offerings are expanding following a major land deal there.

Catawba Two Kings Casino opens 24-hour onsite sportsbook

The Catawba Two Kings Casino will add 12 live table games this summer. The expansion began last month to add games such as craps, roulette, mini baccarat, blackjack, Mississippi stud poker and three-card poker.

The additions come after the Catawba Nation purchased the casino’s parking lot and more surrounding land for $40 million last month, according to Cleveland County real estate records.

