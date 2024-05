TechCrunch

Mike Krieger, one of the co-founders of Instagram and, more recently, the co-founder of personalized news app Artifact (which TechCrunch corporate parent Yahoo recently acquired), is joining Anthropic as the company's first chief product officer. As CPO, Krieger will oversee Anthropic's product engineering, management, and design efforts, Anthropic says, as the company works to expand its suite of AI apps and bring Claude, its generative AI technology, to a wider audience.