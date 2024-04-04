'Catastrophic' injuries from vessel strike killed endangered whale spotted near Georgia

Investigators examine a dead female North Atlantic right whale on a beach in Virginia. The probe, completed Tuesday, concluded the whale suffered injuries consistent with a vessel strike.

Experts have determined that an endangered North Atlantic right whale found dead off the coast of Virginia Saturday suffered fatal injuries consistent with a vessel strike, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries division said Thursday.

It is the third known right whale death during the current birthing season. All have been linked to suspected collisions with passing boats.

The latest death involved the mother of a calf who has not been found but that NOAA is counting among the 41 right whale fatalities reported since 2017. The pair were spotted together in January near St. Simons Island.

It was the mother’s six known calf over the past 35 years.

Preliminary findings from examinations of the female's shark-scavenged carcass revealed “catastrophic injuries with a dislocation of the whale’s spine and fractures to all vertebrae in the lower back,” NOAA reported Thursday.

The agency’s Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

This season’s first two right whale deaths occurred off the Georgia coast.

On March 3, the shark-ravaged remains of a right whale calf – the first newborn identified during the current season – were located at the Cumberland Island National Seashore in Georgia.

That discovery came about three weeks after a year-old female was found dead floating about 20 miles from Tybee Island.

Investigators attributed both deaths to injuries from vessel strikes.

A vertebra from the lower back of a dead North Atlantic right whale was fractured through the center.

Vessels in danger? GA Gov. Kemp, congressman blast right whale protections without addressing key exceptions

As they did earlier this week when the latest death was reported, advocates used the results of the subsequent examination to renew their call for final approval of enhanced seasonal speed limits for vessels aimed at protecting the endangered North Atlantic right whale.

“The (findings) may say another ‘boat strike,’ but at this point, it’s the Biden Administration’s continued, unnecessary delays of critical protections that are responsible for this and other recent North Atlantic right whale deaths," said Gib Brogan, fisheries campaign director with the Oceana organization. "Without the updated vessel speed rule, moms and calves are at greater risk during calving season because they spend more time at the water’s surface and are more prone to boat strikes."

Current federal regulations set a maximum of 10 knots (11.5 mph) from mid-November to mid-June for vessels at least 65 feet long in a protective zone stretching from Brunswick, Georgia to Wilmington, North Carolina.

NOAA has proposed lowering the proposed size threshold to 35 feet. About one-third of the more than three-dozen known right whale deaths since 2017 were the result of vessel strikes, and 40% of those involved collisions with boats in the 35-to-65-foot range, NOAA says.

After 18 months of consideration, the agency sent the draft rule on March 6 to the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, a division of the Office of Management and Budget that reviews federal regulations originating in the Executive Branch.

Republican leaders including Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, whose district includes Georgia’s entire 100-mile coast, have been among the most vocal opponents of the revised regulations. They argue that the change would endanger boats that transport “river pilots” to and from the ships they steer through difficult navigation channels at the ports of Savannah and Brunswick.

However, proponents note that the revisions include speed exemptions aimed at protecting smaller vessels, particularly during severe weather.

The Atlantic teemed with as many as 21,000 right whales before their population was decimated by commercial whaling in the late 19th century, driving their numbers down to an estimated 100.

There are believed to be about 340 remaining, including fewer than 70 reproducing females.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment on the Georgia coast. He can be reached at jdeem@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Death of right whale seen near Georgia linked to vessel strike