‘Catastrophic Failure’: Teton Pass road collapses, long-term closure expected

WILSON, Wyoming (ABC4) — A landslide has caused the roadway at Teton Pass in Wyoming to collapse and crumble, in what Wyoming Dept. of Transportation officials are calling a catastrophic failure.

“The roadway at milepost 12.8 on Teton Pass has catastrophically failed and a long term closure is expected,” WYDOT posted on social media Saturday morning. “No crews were hurt in the process, and no equipment was damaged. WYDOT is now reviewing a long term solution and repairs.”

The road — Wyoming State Highway 22 — had been battered for two days by mudslide and landslide, according to WYDOT. On Thursday, the area was reportedly temporarily closed after a landslide at milepost 12.8 resulted in eight-inch cracks in the road.

Construction crews had been working to construct a detour around the damage, as well as remove asphalt from the road to lessen the weight on the unstable ground. The landslide, however, continued to move, taking out the whole road, according to WYDOT.

Additionally, a mudslide at milepost 15 on Teton Pass “breached the roadway with mud and debris, overwhelming the channeled drainage ditch and culvert,” WYDOT stated Saturday morning. “Crews are working on clearing the mud and debris this morning.”

No further information is available at this time.

