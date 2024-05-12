Catalytic converter theft in West Sacramento broken up by police

(FOX40.COM) — West Sacramento police officers recovered two stolen catalytic converters on Saturday evening in the parking lot of a Raley’s, according to the police department.

Police said a black Hyundai Elantra was parked in front of an officer’s vehicle in the parking lot. When the officer approached his police car, a man jumped out of the Elantra and fled.

“The officer coordinated with other police units to locate the male, but he was not found,” West Sacramento police said.

Sacramento family plead guilty in nationwide catalytic converter theft scheme

Police said they stopped the car the man ran from and spoke to two women inside who said they didn’t know the man and were only giving him a ride.

“The investigating officer conducted a consent search of the vehicle and located burglary tools and two freshly cut catalytic converters, both with Toyota markings,” the West Sacramento Police Department said on Facebook.

It continued, “Around the same time, a victim of a catalytic converter theft called into [the police department] and said they had just discovered their Toyota had the catalytic converter removed while parked near Clarendon Street and Grande Vista Avenue.”

Officers found that one of the stolen catalytic converters belonged to the Toyota, later confirmed in video footage, and returned it to the victim.

Police later learned that the black Hyundai involved in this incident was stopped three days earlier for expired registration. The driver was issued a citation for burglary tools, photographed, and released, police said.

“[Another] officer saw the photograph that [other] officers took of the man and positively identified him as the person who ran from the vehicle earlier in the day, and ultimately as the suspect of the catalytic converter thefts,” West Sacramento police said.

The number of catalytic converter thefts in California rose more than ten times in three years

What are catalytic converters and why do people steal them?

A catalytic converter is the part of a car’s exhaust system that converts pollutants from the engine into “something less harmful for the environment,” according to J.D. Power.

“Driving around without one would be very damaging to the ecology,” the intelligence company adds.

J.D. Power says that catalytic converters possess a decent amount of value because their scraps can be sold “anywhere” and the part is manufactured from certain metals that have recently increased in value, which is particularly attractive to thieves.

“In December 2020, rhodium was priced at around $14,500 per ounce, palladium at approximately $2,336 per ounce, and platinum was worth about $1,061 per ounce,” which are all the materials that typically make up catalytic converters.

What vehicles are most targeted for catalytic converter theft?

Replacing a stolen catalytic converter can cost drivers anywhere from $800 to $1,200 and can lead to even more expensive car repairs, but J.D. Power offers some tips to prevent catalytic converter theft.

Etch your VIN or license plate number or install an anti-theft device

Park in a garage, near entrances or well-lit areas and install a car alarm

Perhaps consider installing a motion sensor light

Try to park in a way that limits thief’s access under your car (close to a wall or other cars)

Purchase a converter lock and have it installed by a professional

