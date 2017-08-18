Catalan regional president: at least one more 'terrorist' still being sought over Barcelona van attack

Temujin: I am no fan of Trump -- in fact, I don't like him at all. But since Democrats became the party of identity politics, open borders, and anti-Americanism, I had no choice but to vote for Trump. Until the Democrats start focusing once again on the interests of all Americans without attempting to divide us into racial and ethnic tribes, I will not vote for anyone with a "(D)" after their name. The white nationalists spout the opposite side of the toxic identity politics championed by Obama and the modern Democratic Party. Both sides contribute to our disunity. And the white nationalists are significantly less dangerous because they are so few in number. We need to start looking at people as individuals and not as members of tribal groups. The world would be a much better place if we did.