Cat visits every national park

This adventurous feline really is an outdoors cat — as he is currently making his way around every national park in the United States. So far, Vladimir the cat has visited 52 of America’s 59 national parks, which have included deserts, mountains, forests, beaches and even volcanoes.

That has meant trips to Yosemite, the Grand Canyon and the Great Smoky Mountains for adventurous Vladimir, who is traveling in a 1989 Toyota motor home with his owners, Cees and Madison Hofman, from the Bay Area in California. Through their website, Our Vie (their RV is nicknamed “Vie”), and social media, Cees and Madison are documenting their travels. (Caters News)

