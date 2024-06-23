Cat looking for a nice view of the Grand Canyon is rescued from pine tree

That’s not a bobcat in a pine tree at the Grand Canyon; it’s just Archie, and he needs help. Call in the park rangers.

The National Park Service at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon rescued a pet cat on Friday that got stuck in a tree near a campground and entered a brief search for an owner.

The park service said it located the cat at around 1 p.m., stuck half dangling on a branch of a ponderosa pine tree about 15 feet in the air, park rangers said.

Firefighters and park officials used an extension ladder to climb the tree where Archie, a 2-year-old black and white cat, calmly waited for rescue.

About six hours later, officials were able to reunite Archie with his owners at a nearby residential area in the park near Mather Campground.

Posts depicting the rescue generated over 3,000 likes and nearly 250 comments on the social platforms X and Facebook.

"Reminds me of so many cartoons. Thank you for saving the kitty," said a user.

"Well, we have ALL been in places we wish we had not gone!" commented a Facebook user.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cat rescued from pine tree at Grand Canyon reunited with owners