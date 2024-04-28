Cat killed in eight-unit apartment fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One cat was killed after a fire broke out on the 4700 block of Broad Street on Sunday, officials said.

Courtesy: Tim Mullen

Courtesy: Tim Mullen

Courtesy: VBFD

The call came in just after 3:40 p.m. The Virginia Beach Fire Department were dispatched to a two-story multi-family structure fire. When they arrived around 3:45 p.m., they found heavy smoke coming from the first floor. The fire spread quickly to a second floor apartment and was marked under control around 4:40 p.m. Eight units were affected.

Occupants were not home during the incident, and the cause is under investigation.

