Cat Given CPR After Dramatic Rescue From Apartment Fire

The cat appeared to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

A dramatic rescue unfolded during an apartment fire in Russia, where brave firefighters dashed in to save a resident's cat.

Video footage from the Volgograd blaze shows a firefighter rushing to provide aid to the feline, which appears lifeless.

While remaining enviably calm, the first responders give the cat chest compression and oxygen as the crying pet owner begs them not to stop.

After two heart-thumping minutes, a miracle: The cat begins to breathe on its own.

What's more, the kitty even manages a meow as it is given back to its owner.

While the cat avoided tragedy in the flames, which broke out Monday, three people were reportedly killed.

