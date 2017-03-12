Cat dad uses piano to induce feline bliss

Some dog people wonder: Are cats evil? Probably not, but they are definitely better at giving zero f*cks about your human feelings than, say, every other furry pet on earth.

Nevertheless, one talented cat dad in Istanbul proves that if you can generate the proper amount of musical entertainment, cats will not only pretend to care about you, they might actually love you.

SEE ALSO: Every day a sweet dog peeks out from under a gate, waiting for his friend

Musician Sarper Duman regularly serenades his large clowder of cats as the furry audience watches from the window in front of his piano at home.

But it's one new video Duman posted on Instagram that really has animal lovers gushing with interspecies joy.

Last week, Duman posted a new video of one of his performances as one of his many cats sat on his lap.

Midway through the performance, the cat seems to realize just how amazing this particular human is and decides to shower him with a rare bit of cat affection.

Then, after a brief smooch, the feline settles into a nook on Duman's lap to continue listening to the music, with a posture and cat face that emits more bliss than any cat has ever let slip publicly.

Find someone who plays music for you and lets you chill in their lap like this. #CatGoals