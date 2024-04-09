Cat blamed for starting fire during the eclipse. It led to 36 more cats, officials say

An Ohio woman says her cat is to blame for a house fire during the solar eclipse.

Fire crews were called to a home in Canton on April 8 around 2:45 p.m., according to WJW.

The woman told firefighters that she believed the cat may have turned on the stovetop burner, Jordan Miller News reported. She said she tried to put the fire out with a towel, but it didn’t work.

While extinguishing the fire, crews found a total of 37 cats inside the home, WKYC reported. All the cats survived, but some had to be given oxygen for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, WKYC reported. One firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to WJW.

