Casualty confirms harrowing new story for Teddy Gowan

Teddy Gowan is set to be part of a harrowing storyline in upcoming episodes of Casualty.

The dramatic new trailer for the BBC soap's upcoming episodes gave fans a glimpse into Teddy's ordeal as he struggled in the aftermath of a seemingly simple callout.



Teddy and Iain Dean tend to a hen party gone horribly wrong when bride-to-be Jenna falls backwards down an escalator. She has hit her head and gotten her hair caught, leaving her bridesmaids hectic in the background while Iain and Teddy get to work.

They are forced to cut Jenna's hair – much to her horror – when the escalator whirs to life, and they transport Jenna, accompanied by bridesmaid Hayley, to the ED. When they arrive and join the long queue, Hayley and Jenna decide to discharge themselves against Iain and Teddy's advice.

The pair continue their evening, with Teddy and Jodie Whyte flirting and sharing a kiss in the hospital lift. However, Ian and Teddy are later called to a busy pub where they find Hayley and her fellow hens in a far drunker state than earlier.

After attending to asthmatic Tasha in need of help, Teddy spots Jenna with a swollen and bruised ankle. He walks her to the ambulance and notices the other hens piling in. Teddy hops in with them while Hayley closes the door.

Soon after, the ambulance doors open and Teddy stumbles out ruffled and followed by the drunken hen party. Teddy and Iain take Jenna to the hospital where she finds out her ankle is broken, but Teddy is clearly distracted.

Iain confronts him when they get to the ED and asks if everything is okay, but Teddy shrugs him off without explaining exactly what happened in the ambulance. What's more, he turns down Jodie's invite to the pub, leaving her confused after their earlier intimate moment.

Casualty airs on Saturday nights on BBC One and now streams first on BBC iPlayer, where episodes are released at 6am on the day of transmission.

