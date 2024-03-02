Casualty cast send love to Doctors as filming on the show ends forever

The cast of Casualty has sent their love to beloved BBC soap Doctors, as the show stops filming forever.

Last year, the BBC announced that Doctors was being axed due to financing issues, after more than 23 years and nearly 4,400 episodes.

In a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), the cast of Casualty has sent their love to Doctors, after the soap filmed its last ever episode.

Sending love to all of our friends at @BBCDoctors 💚 pic.twitter.com/GXQ8nc2984 — BBC Casualty (@BBCCasualty) March 1, 2024

"Sending love to all of our friends at [Doctors]," the caption for the video read.

In the video, the cast and crew of Casualty can be seen on set cheering for their fellow medical programme.

"We love you, Doctors!" they shouted. "From Casualty!"

The end of the beloved soap was announced alongside a lengthy statement from the broadcaster, which started: "We have taken the very difficult decision to bring daytime drama Doctors to an end after 23 years."

It continued: "With super inflation in drama production, the cost of the programme has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made, or to relocate it to another home.

"With a flat licence-fee, the BBC's funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences.

"We remain fully committed to the West Midlands and all of the funding for Doctors will be reinvested into new programming in the region."

The statement concluded: "We would like to thank all the Doctors cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000. We know the crucial role Doctors has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming."

The final episode for the show will air at the end of the year.

Doctors airs on BBC One.





