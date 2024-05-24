Castro Valley woman’s stolen truck recovered

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A Castro Valley woman is relieved Thursday after her stolen truck was recovered by police. The suspect has been arrested, and police are offering some advice to make sure others don’t fall victim to similar crimes.

“There was so much garbage in the back of the truck,” said the truck’s owner, Stephane Goosey-Toupes.

The truck, a blue Toyota Tacoma, is Goosey-Toupe’s prized procession. That’s why it was so upsetting when she couldn’t find her keys after shopping at Petco in Castro Valley.

She had AAA unlock the vehicle in the parking lot, but there were no keys inside. That’s when she feared her keys had been stolen.

“Cleaned out all the information in my truck just in case somebody came back and stole it, sure enough 9:30 that night her and two accomplices came back and stole my truck,” she said.

She called 911 to report that her truck had been stolen. Detective Kristen Feagley and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Regional Auto Theft Task Force began investigating.

They were searching for a blond woman caught on surveillance video picking up Goosey-Toupe’s keys from the ground.

“I think this suspect just saw this crime of opportunity, she found these keys and was just driving it around as if it were her own,” said Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Detective Kristen Peagley.

Feagly says the woman was identified, arrested and charged with felony vehicle theft. Though the sheriff’s office is not naming the suspect, the truck she allegedly stole was returned to its owner.

“I was jumping up and down when I saw it coming down the road because the cops came in first and then they go, ‘We got it,’ and I’m going ‘Haha!’”

Feagly says to keep your keys on you and your vehicle locked because thieves often look for crimes of opportunity.

