New Castle teen held on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle teenager was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing.

Nicholas Ramsey, 18, was also preliminarily charged with burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

He was being held Monday in the Henry County Jail under a $168,000 surety bond and a $9,800 cash bond.

According to New Castle police, a stabbing was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Lincoln Avenue early Sunday.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Henry County Hospital "in serious condition," according to a police report.

Officers were told the stabbing took place after Ramsey was "caught trying to steal... prescription medication" in the house.

"Investigators learned that (Ramsey) has not supposed to be at the residence," the report said.

He allegedly fled after the stabbing, taking with him prescription medications, a handgun and other items.

A short time later, Ramsey — about a block from the stabbing scene — called 911 dispatchers and reported he might have been shot.

"It was learned that Nicholas had not been shot, and had very minor injuries, which were sustained during the incident and while fleeing," the report said.

The medication and handgun were recovered from that scene, authorities said.

The Henry County prosecutor's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed in the case.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: New Castle teen detained on suspicion of attempted murder, burglary