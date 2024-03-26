New Castle team excels in state mock trials

Mar. 26—The New Castle Area School District's mock trial team participated in the District Competitions for the Pennsylvania statewide mock trial competition on Feb. 5, 6 and 7.

The team and the teacher, George Rigby, were recognized by the school board at its regular meeting April 18.

The official team was led by lead council Akirah Kimmel and her co-councils, Justin Byers and Karen Murphy. They were joined by witnesses Jordan Byers, Allyson Bridgeman, Bethany Ruiz, David Jackson, William Hughes, Keith Buckenheim and Isaac Mendoza.

The New Castle team won its first two trials against Wilmington and Butler but lost to Seneca Valley in its third trial finishing with a 2-1 record.

Wilmington awarded Kimmel and Jackson as outstanding attorney and witness, respectively.

Butler and Seneca Valley awarded Karen Murphy as outstanding attorney, while Allyson Bridgeman was honored by both schools as outstanding witness.

Jackson received an award for outstanding witness at an earlier competition in January at Penn State University.

Story continues below video

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com