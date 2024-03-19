New Castle Police Department receives new technology for active shooter training

Every day, police officers face different intense situations from traffic stops to domestic violence.

To better prepare them, New Castle Police received top-of-the-line technology through a federal grant to train officers for real-life scenarios, including an active shooter situation.

“It will make the officer more aware because we are to go in there and stop the threat. There’s no waiting for backup or anything like that,” said Chief David Cumo for New Castle Police Dept.

Channel 11 got an exclusive look at the training simulator that gives officers a 300-degree perspective. It’s the first in Western Pennsylvania with five screens, a projector and surround sound.

“So you really get pulled into the scenario. You feel you’re actively part of it so just the reflex and instinct of being familiar with the situation,” said Chief Cumo.

Officers stand in the center, trying to de-escalate a situation and handle various emergencies with weapons they use on the job.

“It definitely is a wake-up call,” said Officer Brandi Stewart. “The more we do it, the more it just flows naturally.”

Officers use actual duty weapons that are modified to interact with the screens in different scenarios.

“Then they are filled with CO2-filled magazines and clips for the firearms, so you do have a realistic recoil when you fire the weapons,” said Chief Cumo.

Officers also feel an electric shock if they get shot. There’s also a capability to film local hospitals, schools, and other locations so the scenarios are more familiar. Chief Cumo said he’s reached out to nearby departments to train officers with this cutting-edge system.

“I think it’s going to pay dividends on how we interact and handle situations going forward. Obviously, officers have to make split-second decisions all the time,” said Chief Cumo. “A system like this I think makes people consider the job, more comfortable.

Cumo hopes the new training will help recruit more officers too.

